Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent firm Alphabet, announced the tech firm is offering $800 million in cash and credits to blunt the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, (Photo: AFP/Kenzo Tribouillard) The aid will come in the form of cash, ad credits, and cloud services from the California-based internet colossus, according to chief executive Sundar Pichai. Google will provide US$250 million in ad grants to the World Health Organization and more than 100 other public agencies around the world providing information to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to Pichai. Some US$340 million worth of free advertising will be made available to small- or medium-sized businesses in Google’s network that are taking financial hits as people stay home due to virus risk. “We hope it will help to alleviate some of the cost of staying in touch with their customers,” Pichai said in a blog post. A pool of US$20 million world of credits for services hosted in the Google “cloud” will be available to researchers and academic institutions exploring ways to combat the deadly pandemic or that are tracking critical data about its spread. Google will also match as much as US$10,000 in donations its employees… Read full this story

Google offers US$800 million to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies have 297 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.