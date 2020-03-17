BizInfo Golden key to good health By Ngoc Min Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,14:00 (GMT+7) Golden key to good healthBy Ngoc Min Balanced diets are the foundation for good health and sound mind. To ensure a strong body build, people need to absorb nutrients through daily food consumption. According to nutrition experts, food with adequate nutrition is a golden key to the health of consumers. Precious nutrients from nature… The benefits of fish and fish products have been long proven. They are good for preventing cardiovascular diseases and improving eyesight and brain. Especially, fish fat is rich in natural nutrients, such as Omega-3 fatty acids which help reduce cholesterol levels and risks of cardiovascular diseases; DHA/EPA which is good for brain; and vitamins A and E which are good for eyesight. Therefore, consumers always want to add fish fat to the daily diets of their families through delicious dishes or medicine and functional food, such as fish oil, Omega-3 fatty acids and DHA tablets. With more than 2,300 rivers, Vietnam is rich in fishery resources. Of which, Vietnam’s catfish is a favorite in foreign markets, such as Japan, South Korea and European countries. Realizing the enormous potential of fat in fish, Sao Mai Group has… Read full this story
