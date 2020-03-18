Gold prices and US rates go up in the market

The US dollar prices went up at most commercial banks in Việt Nam on March 18. — Photo cafef.vn HÀ NỘI — Global and local gold prices increased on March 18 when the forex rate of US notes went up at most local banks. Spot gold on the global gold exchange Kitco.com rose 0.1 per cent to reach US$1,529.69 per ounce ($1843.2 per tael), when many analysts thought the US central bank’s steps to support liquidity helped boost the prices of the yellow metal. In the local market this morning, Doji asked VNĐ46.80 million ($2,016) for each tael of gold, while Sài Gòn Jewellery Company (SJC) and Bảo Tín Minh Châu gold firm rated VNĐ46.30 million and VNĐ46.25 million each for each tael of gold in selling prices, respectively. Similar prices were asked at the smaller gold shops in the city. Buying and selling price gap was still lower than VNĐ1 million in most of the company. On March 18, each tael of gold in Việt Nam was $173 higher than its equivalent in the world market. In the local forex market, the US dollar prices increased about VNĐ30 since the beginning of the week to reach more than VNĐ23,300 this morning in most commercial banks in Việt Nam. Vietcombank,… Read full this story

