Global Cybersoft is now Hitachi Vantara Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City

Global Cybersoft has been renamed to Hitachi Vantara Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City

Previously, on January 6, 2020, Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., announced merging with Hitachi Consulting to create a new digital infrastructure and solutions powerhouse.

The new company now operates under the Hitachi Vantara brand. The new Hitachi Vantara combines the best consulting-led digital solutions and vertical industry expertise of Hitachi Consulting with Hitachi Vantara’s IT domain expertise. Going forward, the integrated company will help customers develop practical, scalable digital strategies and solutions that transform operational processes, improve customer experiences, and create new business models to drive innovation and growth.

Founded in 2000, with headquarters in the US, Global CyberSoft joined the Hitachi group in 2014. The company has more than 1,000 software engineers and three development centres in Vietnam, and provides advanced IT services and solutions to customers in 18 countries worldwide, including Fortune 500 customers and industry-leading companies in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Japan.

Commenting on this important milestone, Nguyen Ba Quynh, senior vice president and general manager for Hitachi Vantara Vietnam, said, “Global CyberSoft, with its rich world-class software development capabilities, is a Global Software Development Centre for Hitachi. Being part of Hitachi Vantara will give us more opportunities to tap into strategic industries such as manufacturing, transportation, energy, and smart spaces. The team in Vietnam has unique capabilities and competences that help us focus on providing more high-quality IT products with digital solutions and services to support the Vietnamese and global markets.”

In addition to its vast knowledge, skills, and industry know-how, Hitachi Vantara Vietnam has fully inherited Hitachi’s proven global expertise and strategy in implementing and applying IT solutions to improve living standards and serving society, which Hitachi calls its social innovation business.

Hitachi Vantara Vietnam (formerly known as Global CyberSoft) is a leading global IT solutions provider founded in California in July 2000. A Hitachi group company since October 2014, it was rebranded as Hitachi Vantara in January 2020. It has many years of experience providing premier IT solutions and systems integration services to customers around the world in the areas of digital transformation, product engineering services, enterprise applications, embedded systems, and managed services.

