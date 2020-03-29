Representatives of the Defense Trade Union Board present flowers to the researching group The group has made a Real-Time Fluorescent RT-PCR test to detect the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The test kit has contributed to supporting the pandemic prevention efforts in general and showcased the capabilities of military medical personnel and scientists in particular. On behalf of the mission, Colonel Nguyen Dinh Duc, Head of the Defense Trade Union Board congratulated the research group on its success, stressing that it is not only the pride of the Military Medical Academy but also the pride of members of Defense Trade Unions in the whole military. The research will be proposed to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor for an extraordinary reward and the certificate of Creative Labor. Translated by Trung Thanh

Gifts given to SARS-CoV-2 Test Kit’s makers have 212 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.