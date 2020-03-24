German newspaper praises Vietnam’s quick response to COVID-19

The article of author Stefan Kuhner on Germany’s Junge Welt (Young World) newspaper (Source: Junge Welt) In his article, author Stefan Kuhner said since the COVID-19 broke out in China, the Vietnamese government has promptly responded and taken drastic measures to control the spread of the disease. The Military Medical University and Viet A Technologies Company have successfully developed a COVID-19 test kit which meets WHO and the U.S. CDC standards. So far, more than 20 foreign countries, including Italy, Germany, and Turkey have ordered the test kit. Stefan Kuhner also reminded readers of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions in asking all agencies, industries, and provincial and municipal People’s Committees to control the disease. Translated by Song Anh

