German newspaper hails Viet Nam’s economic development

Germany’s “Commercial” newspaper on Oct. 27 carried an article on the long road Viet Nam has made to join the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and praised the country’s economic achievements since the beginning of the renewal (Doi Moi) policy. The decision to admit Viet Nam into the WTO was made at a time when the country is going to host the 14th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in mid November and this will be a good moment for Viet Nam to show its economic development, the paper said. Viet Nam has emerged as a new tiger in Asia, the paper said and quoted Oliver Massman, a business consultant expert in Hanoi, as saying that Viet Nam has accelerated the process of economic liberalization. “We believe that many more foreign investors will pour into Viet Nam. In the next 10 years, Viet Nam will become one the major industrial and service centres in Asia,” said Massman. At the end of the article, the author quoted Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung as saying that after being admitted to the WTO, Viet Nam will continue to accelerate its market economy in the socialist orientation and improve investment environment. Source:…

