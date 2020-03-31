Accordingly, the GDP’s leadership required its relevant units to impose the following measures immediately. First, they were asked to observe closely all instructions and resolutions of higher levels on pandemic prevention, including the Politburo, the Government, the Ministry of National Defense, and so on. Photo for illustration Secondly, they must complete their assigned missions seriously, provide updates on the pandemic’s developments, and actively undertake preventive measures. All troops must follow the regulations of the pandemic prevention. Those who need to take care of small children or elderly parents can stay at home from 7:00a.m. of March 30 to 7:00a.m. of April 16 and must return to their units as required. On the other hand, personnel from military security protection forces, the office of the GDP, the Department of Mass Mobilization, the Department of Logistics, and representatives of military press agencies must stay at their units from 9.30p.m. on March 29 to 9.30p.m. of April 15. The office of the GDP will collaborate with the Department of Politics and the Department of Logistics to check the disease prevention of the affiliated units regularly. Translated by Trung Thanh

GDP tightens preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic have 237 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.