France presents National Order of Merit to Vietnamese teacher

French Ambassador to Vietnam Jean-Francois Blarel on March 23 presented the National Order of Merit (Ordre National du Merite) to Nguyen Thi Mo, former Rector of Hanoi Foreign Trade University in recognition of her positive contributions to higher education cooperation between Vietnam and France. Mrs Mo has taken part in Programme DIGEM (Paris Masters in International Project Management) initiated and implemented by ESCP-EAP European School of Management from 1991-1992 in Paris aimed at training 15 Vietnamese teachers in management. Since 1986, she has pioneered in creating a foundation for future generations of Vietnamese managers and spared no effort in helping promote the development of Hanoi Foreign Trade University and as well as Vietnam-France cooperation in tertiary education. Source: VOV
