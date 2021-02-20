Across the globe, regardless of the country or culture, beer remains central to the culture of eating, socialising, and celebrating. Even in Vietnam, there is always beer to be found during Tet or a wedding or any gathering between family and friends. With a huge variety of styles, flavours, aromas, and colours, you may think that the ingredient list for beer is a long one. But, in fact, the truth is much, much more simple. Beer is a natural product and most beers in the world are made from only four natural ingredients – water, malted barley, yeast, and hops. Now that you understand where beer comes from, it is important to learn the proper ways to enjoy it. Here are some tips and tricks: 1. Treat it right You may not know this, but it is vital to handle your beer properly. How can you do so? Let's begin with the correct way to store your beer: to ensure that beer quality remains as good as when it's brewed, you need to store your beer in a cold place, with the bottle or cans standing upright, and away from sunlight. Which is why it's always advisable to keep your store-bought beers… Read full this story

Four steps to enjoy a beer professionally have 318 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.