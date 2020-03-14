Nation Four new coronavirus cases reported in Hanoi, Quang Ninh, HCMC The Saigon Times Daily Saturday, Mar 14, 2020,18:22 (GMT+7) Four new coronavirus cases reported in Hanoi, Quang Ninh, HCMCThe Saigon Times Daily A health quarantine staff monitors body temperature of arriving passengers on a computer screen at a local airport. The country’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 53 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health has confirmed four more coronavirus infections in Hanoi City, HCMC and the northern province of Quang Ninh, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 53, the local media reported. The 50th patient, a 50-year-old man who lives in Hanoi City’s Ba Dinh District, had a business trip to Paris and returned to Vietnam on March 9. On March 11, Patient 50 showed symptoms of cough and fever, without chest pain. The patient was tested positive for the coronavirus on March 13. The 50th sufferer is under quarantine at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District. The patient now remains in stable condition. The 51st case infected with the coronavirus is a 22-year-old woman. The patient, who lives in Hanoi City’s Bac Tu Liem District and is an oversea student in… Read full this story

