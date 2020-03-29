Nation Four more coronavirus patients discharged from hospital The Saigon Times Sunday, Mar 29, 2020,19:43 (GMT+7) Four more coronavirus patients discharged from hospitalThe Saigon Times A doctor in protective gears checks a patient’s health. Four more patients were released from Cu Chi-based field hospital today, March 29 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Four more COVID-19 patients were released from the field hospital in HCMC’s outlying district of Cu Chi today, March 29, said Dr. Nguyen Thanh Dung, director of the hospital. Dr. Dung told the local media that after leaving the hospital, the four will practice self-isolation for 14 days and continue to be monitored in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulations. All the four had returned to the country from abroad. The 64th patient is a 35-year-old woman living in HCMC’s District 8, while the 66th patient is a female student living in Park View apartment in District 7. The 79th and 90th patients are a 48-year-old female resident of Bac Lieu Province and a Vietnamese overseas student in Spain. The four had tested negative for the virus three times and were no longer displaying symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath. Three more patients will be released from the Cu Chi field hospital on March… Read full this story

