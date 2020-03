Foreign arrivals in Vietnam plunge in Feb

The Saigon Times Daily

International tourists cross a street in downtown HCMC. Foreign arrivals in Vietnam plunged in February – PHOTO: DAO LOAN

HCMC – More than 1.2 million international tourists visited Vietnam last month, tumbling 37.7% over January and 21.8% against the same month last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

The plunge is predictable as the tourism sector has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported.

Among Vietnam’s major source markets, China reported the sharpest decline of 62.4%. In addition, the number of U.S. visitors plunged 24.4%; Australians, 19.1%; Singaporeans, 18.9%; and Canadians, 16.4%.

In the first two months of the year, Vietnam welcomed over 3.2 million foreign guests, up 4.8% year-on-year, due to the high number of tourists from India, Thailand, Taiwan and Russia in January.

In the coming months, the coronavirus spread will continue hitting the local tourism sector. The number of tourists from China and South Korea, which accounted for 56% of Vietnam’s total foreign tourists last year, may plunge by 90% this year.

According to local travel firms, thousands of customers have canceled their tours. However, customers are still taking tours to the United States.

Dinh Huu Nghia from travel firm Tugo noted that the number of customers buying tours to the United States has even increased.

A representative of Vietravel shared this view, stating that flights stateside are still being run regularly. The company has let their customers transit airports in areas that have not been hit by the coronavirus.