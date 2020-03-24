Ford Viet Nam suspends production in Hai Duong

A corner of Hai Duong Asembly Factory of Ford Viet Nam. — Photo plo.vn Ford Viet Nam announced that it will halt operations at its automobile assembly factory in the northern province of Hai Duong from Thursday this week. Ford is the first automaker in Viet Nam to suspend production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A representative of Ford Viet Nam said that the suspension will last for a few weeks, depending on the situation of the disease, the Government’s restriction order, the status of supplier operations, customer demand and the agents’ inventory. Meanwhile, other activities including sales and auto part service are still operating as usual. “Ford Viet Nam has currently maintained sufficient supply for sales activities in the next few weeks. We hope we can meet the needs of customers during this time effectively,” the representative said. Ford has halted production of cars and engines at facilities in the International Marketing Group (IMG) in order to cope with the growing impact of COVID-19. — VNS 0

