Corporate Forbes reports fluctuations in net worth of Vietnam’s richest people Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,08:00 (GMT+7) Forbes reports fluctuations in net worth of Vietnam’s richest people Changes in business strategies have affected the net worth of Vietnamese billionaires. The unique female billionaire reports an increase in assets On March 5, Forbes reported fluctuations in the wealth of Vietnamese billionaires. Of whom, the net worth of Vietjet President & CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao increased last year. Her wealth had edged up by US$0.2 billion to US$2.5 billion by March 2019. Forbes might have taken into account Thao’s assets which are not listed on the stock market. Vietjet President & CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao The Covid-19 outbreak has significantly suppressed domestic share prices but Thao has a huge net worth on the stock market, proving the sustained wealth of the first self-made woman billionaire in Southeast Asia. Forbes often makes the list of billionaires based on their stock holdings and other assets. Meanwhile, the net worth of Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong was put at US$6.6 billion, equivalent to VND154 trillion, down by US$1.2 billion, the sharpest decline in a Vietnamese billionaire’s net worth. Nevertheless, Vuong is still the richest Vietnamese person in Forbes’ list. The… Read full this story

