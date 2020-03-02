The white bauhinia flowers are in full bloom along passes and mountain peaks, and especially along the streets of Dien Bien Phu city.

Lasting until the end of April, the Bauhinia flower is often associated with many festivals and games of the ethnic minority groups in the Northwestern region.

The People’s Army Newspaper would like to introduce several images of the flower:

The white Bauhinia flowers bloom along the streets of Dien Bien Phu city

Bauhinia flower has two main colors: white and purple – the symbol of the northwestern mountains.

Bauhinia flowers are in full bloom in March

Many people taking photos of the flower on Hill A1

Young women posing with Bauhinia flowers

The white bauhinia flowers bloom on Hill A1

Translated by Song Anh