Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, total hits 179

Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Bạch Mai Hospital on March 28. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Five new cases of COVID-19 have been announced by the Ministry of Health this morning, bringing the total number of patients in Việt Nam to 179. Four among these new cases are connected to Bạch Mai Hospital. The 175th case is a 57-year-old male who works at Trường Sinh Company, providing services to Bạch Mai Hospital. The 176th case is a 38-year-old female, also working at Trường Sinh Company. The 177th patient is a 49-year-old female staff member at Trường Sinh Company. The 178th case is a 44-year-old female, working for Trường Sinh Company. She is now in Thái Nguyên Province and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Currently she is isolated and being treated in Đại Từ, Thái Nguyên Province. All have interacted with many people. The total number of cases connected to Bạch Mai Hospital now stands at 16. The 179th patient is a 62-year-old from Hà Đông District, Hà Nội. The gender of the patient has not been provided. The patient flew to Việt Nam on flight EK394, landing on March 18. After entry, the patient was taken to the quarantine area in ​​Thanh Hoá Province. Here, the patient tested positive for the… Read full this story

