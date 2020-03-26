Nation Five more coronavirus cases reported By Thanh Thom Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,21:01 (GMT+7) Five more coronavirus cases reportedBy Thanh Thom A medical worker checks a man who flies back to Vietnam at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam confirmed five new coronavirus infections today, March 26, with one patient linked with HCMC-based Buddha Bar where nine other cases had earlier been reported. The country’s Covid-19 tally now amounts to 153. The Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement that the 149th is a 40-year-old man from Hanoi who is a freelance worker in Germany. The man and his 68-year-old mother flew back to Vietnam, landing at the Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on March 23. He was asymptomatic upon arrival, and was kept in quarantine at the Quang Ninh Military School. He stayed at the same room with two other passengers. On March 25, his sample results came back positive for the virus while 207 other passengers on the same flight tested negative. The 150th is a resident in HCMC. On March 13, he and his wife returned to Vietnam from the United States. They stopped over in Taiwan… Read full this story

Five more coronavirus cases reported have 282 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.