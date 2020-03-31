Vietnam Economy Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s economic growth to 6.3% By Minh Tuan Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,09:59 (GMT+7) Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s economic growth to 6.3%By Minh Tuan Workers at a light bulb factory in HCMC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – U.S. research firm Fitch Solutions has lowered Vietnam’s economic growth forecast in 2020 to 6.3% from 6.8% due to the Covid-19 outbreak. According to Fitch Solutions, the outbreak will heavily impact growth in the first half of the year due mainly to disrupted supply chains in the region, falling tourist arrivals and public fears of infection. A gradual subsiding of the virus outbreak in the second half of the year, which would create a sharp rebound in trade activity as supply chains and tourism normalize, has been taken into account for the forecast. Vietnam’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for 16% of GDP, will come under heavy pressure from supply chain disruptions as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, a key source of raw materials and also a major export market for Vietnam. Experts at Fitch Solutions believe that many companies, particularly small to medium-sized firms, are likely to struggle in their search for an alternative source of inputs in the short… Read full this story

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s economic growth to 6.3% have 281 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.