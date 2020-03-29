Film industry faces shortage of skilled actors

Film actress and producer Ngô Thanh Vân (second left) is organising casting for the film Thanh Sói (Pain Changes People). Photo thegioidienanh.vn Tùng Phương The Vietnamese film industry is currently enjoying a boom of development, with an increase in the number of large scale and arthouse projects. Last year alone, more than 40 movies were released, among which Hai Phựơng (Furie) starring Ngô Thanh Vân marked the first time a Vietnamese film grossed more than VNĐ200 billion in revenue. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 15 films were scheduled for release this year, though that may change with cinemas having to shut. Bí Mật Của Gió (The Secret of Wind) has already had its release delayed. On top of that, the industry faces a serious shortage of versatile actors as many casting candidates are young and inexperienced and lack the skills for film. Directors and producers are looking for those who not only act well and look good but have elusive talent. “Most Vietnamese actors and actresses presently lack many supplementary skills which can help them act in different roles,” Vân, who is also a producer, recently was quoted by Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper as saying. Vân found this out when looking for a new actress to play a female character… Read full this story

