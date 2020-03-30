Fewer traffic accidents, deaths reported in first quarter

Two people were killed when two trucks crashed into each other on Monday morning in the central province of Nghệ An. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The number of traffic accidents and traffic-related deaths and injuries reported in the first quarter of this year fell, reflecting the positive impacts of new stringent alcohol regulations. The Traffic Police Department under the Public of Security announced Monday morning that from December 15, 2019 to March 14, 2020, 3,467 traffic accidents were reported nationwide, resulting in the death of 1,640 people and injuring 2,568. The number of traffic accidents, death and injuries fell by 13.88 per cent, 13.77 per cent and 18.24 per cent, respectively, compared with the same period last year. According to police, the main reason for the significant reduction was the positive impacts of the Law on Alcohol Harm Prevention and Control that took effect in January along with Government Decree 100 on increased fines for drink driving. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, people have been discouraged from driving. During the first quarter of this year, police cracked down on over 910,900 violations of road, rail and inland waterway safety, collecting fines of over VNĐ773 billion (US$32.9 million). About 77,600 drivers had their licences revoked, and of them, 48,636 were… Read full this story

