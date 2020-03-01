Female DJs to perform at Women’s Day show

Taiwanese DJ Woflbaby will perform at a live music show in HCMC on March 7 to celebrate Women’s Day – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8), 12 international and local talented female DJs will perform at a live music show at Piu Piu club in HCMC on March 7.

The artist of the night will be Woflbaby, a Taiwanese DJ residing in the U.S. Her music is a mixture of bass music, RnB, house, techno, garage punk, trap, dubstep, jungle and drum, according to Vietnamplus news site.

Woflbaby has been involved in the bass music scene since 2006, and has performed at festivals, clubs and underground music parties around the world. She has worked with famous electronic music artists and producers like Metro Boomin, TroyBoi, J-Cush, MODESELEKTOR, and TOKiMONSTA.

The show, which begins at 10 p.m., will also feature resident DJs including Tizone, Maraphoria, Chie Chan, Vynnibal, and Special T.