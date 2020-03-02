February CPI down slightly

Local residents shop at a supermarket. Vietnam’s CPI in February fell by 0.17% versus the previous month – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February dropped a slight 0.17% month-on-month due to lower-than-expected consumer demand after the Lunar New Year holiday, oil and gas price falls and the coronavirus outbreak, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Last month, five out of 11 groups of consumer goods and services in the basket of items used to calculate the CPI have increased in prices, with the group of food and catering services taking the lead, rising 0.26%, the Government news website reported.

Four other groups with higher prices were commodities and services, rising by 0.17%; medicine and healthcare services, 0.13%; household appliances, 0.08%; and education services, 0.04%.

Meanwhile, among the groups reporting price declines, transportation services and culture, entertainment and tourism tumbled 2.5% and 0.43%, respectively.

Do Thi Ngoc, head of the GSO’s Price Statistics Department, said that the lower-than-expected consumer demand after the Tet holiday had driven down the prices of garments and textiles, footwear, headwear, beverages and cigarettes.

The decline in travel and the suspension of festivals, triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, was behind the fall in prices of tourism, hotel and entertainment services, noted the GSO official.

Also, strict control at some border gates during the epidemic left a severe impact on Vietnam’s fruit exports, leading to prices of fresh and processed fruits slumping.

Further, the reduction of local fuel prices on February 14 sent the overall index down 0.22%. In addition, gas prices in February slid 4.27% over the previous month, contributing to a 0.05% fall of the index.

However, some factors pushed up the CPI in February.

When Covid-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, broke out in late January in the country, the prices of pharmaceutical items rose 0.18% against the previous month.

Schools across the country were shut down and students were allowed to stay at home to avoid infection, resulting in rising household demand for power and water. The prices of these commodities inched up 0.44% and 0.64%, respectively, Ngoc added.

The prices of vegetables also soared last month due to an undersupply caused by the severe seawater intrusion in the Mekong Delta and hail in the northern localities.

According to the GSO, core inflation, which excludes price changes for food, energy and goods managed by the Government, in February edged up by 0.17% month-on-month and 2.94% year-on-year.