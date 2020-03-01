Father and daughter hold oil, lacquer painting exhibition

The Saigon Times Daily

“Return to the village”, an artwork by painter Nguyen Duc Sang – PHOTOS: QDND.VN

HCMC – Painter Nguyen Duc Sang and his daughter, painter Nguyen Thuy Duong, are showcasing their oil and lacquer paintings at a joint exhibition in Hanoi.

This is the first time the two artists have organized an exhibition together, according to Quan Doi Nhan Dan Online. “My father wanted to display his paintings with me a long time ago, but I’ve been too busy to paint new works until now,” Thuy Duong said.

Titled “Father and Daughter”, the exhibition features 22 artworks by Sang and 10 artworks by his daughter.

With bold colors and thick brushstrokes, the artworks impressively depict familiar topics such as countryside, old towns, family relationships, and love.

The exhibition takes place at the Vietnam Fine Arts Association’s exhibition house, 16 Ngo Quyen Street, Hoan Kiem District until March 1.

“Dating”

“Mother and Child”