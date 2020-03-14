Local residents dig a well to find water for their crops in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuận.—VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành NINH THUẬN — Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuận. In Ninh Hải District’s Nhơn Hải Commune, farmers have been digging wells hundreds of metres deep to find water for their crops. Nguyễn Chung, a local farmer, said he just spent VNĐ40 million (US$1,700) to dig a well. The water shortage started in early February, he said. Chung also spent about VNĐ10 million ($430) on a 2km pipe and a pump for his red onion farm. It costs Chung about VNĐ2 million ($86) for electricity alone each month. Chung has borrowed money from relatives to try and manage the situation. Lâm Học Mười in Mỹ Tường 2 Village said he had just paid VNĐ70 million ($3,000) for a 100m well in an effort to save his 8,000 sq.m farm of red onions and watermelons. Võ Thị Kim Liên from Mỹ Tường 1 Village said her two 40m wells, which were dug in 2018, had run dry since early February. She had to hire a… Read full this story

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuận have 350 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.