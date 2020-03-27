Fake cures, risky rumours: COVID-19 misinformation hits home

Researchers are working to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus but theoretical papers on unproven cures have sparked confusion among some of the public AFP/Thibault Savary As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 20,000 people causes markets to crash and sets scientists scrambling for a solution, rumours and false claims are fuelling confusion and deepening the economic misery. The effects can be tragic – in Iran, one of the hardest-hit countries, more than 210 people died from drinking toxic alcohol after claims circulated online that it could treat or ward off COVID-19, the official Irna news agency reported. Dangerous fake cures debunked by AFP include consuming volcanic ash and fighting infection with UV lamps or chlorine disinfectants, which health authorities say can harm the body if used incorrectly. Another remedy that “kills the coronavirus”, according to misleading social media posts, is drinking silver particles in liquid, known as colloidal silver. “I am making colloidal silver now. I have asthma and does it really work … worried/stressed over virus. Does this help if I take a teaspoon a day. New to this …” said a post by a user named Michelle in a public Facebook group, alongside a… Read full this story

