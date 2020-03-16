Nation Face masks mandatory in public places in Vietnam The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Mar 16, 2020,14:36 (GMT+7) Face masks mandatory in public places in VietnamThe Saigon Times Daily A young person wearing a face mask inspects a book. The prime minister’s new directive, with effect from today, requires the public to wear face masks in public places – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The prime minister’s new directive, with effect from today, requires the public to wear face masks in public places such as supermarkets, airports, railway stations and bus stations and on public transit. Besides this, at a regular Government meeting on the prevention and control of the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister assigned the Ministries of Industry-Trade and of Health to ensure the production and supply of high-quality face masks to meet the demand of local customers so that the directive can be applied effectively. The Ministry of Transport was also ordered to ask local airlines to deliver free face masks to passengers who are not already wearing one and to foreign passengers who enter the country as well as ask their passengers to wear face masks during the trip, both on board the flight and in airports. In… Read full this story

