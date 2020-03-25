Extreme weather kills one and damages houses in Lào Cai

A suspension bridge was collapsed by heavy rain and whirlwinds in Lào Cai Province’s Bảo Yên District. — VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh LÀO CAI — Heavy rain, hail and whirlwinds hit many localities in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, causing fatalities and damaging houses and crops, officials reported. Thunderstorms killed one man while he worked on the field in Sa Pa District’s Trung Chải Commune. The rainfall ranged from 15mm to 57mm, according to the provincial Department of Meteorology. Hail occurred in many localities of Bát Xát, Văn Bàn and Bảo Yên districts, as well as Sa Pa Township. The hail and thunderstorms started at about 10.35pm and lasted for 10 minutes. Bảo Yên District was most severely affected by hail. According to the initial statistics of Văn Bàn District, hail destroyed more than 50ha of fruits, vegetables and maize. Whirlwinds also damaged many houses, trees and collapsed a suspension bridge in Việt Tiến Commune. Local authorities are listing the damage and deploying forces to help residents recover. — VNS

