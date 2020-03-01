Exploring pristine beauty of apricot blossoms in Moc Chau

These days, Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La has attracted plenty of visitors coming to view the pristine beauty of the area’s white apricot blossoms as they enter full bloom.

Moc Chau boasts a range of stunning landscapes year-round. The region’s scenic beauty is at its best during late winter and early spring when apricots, plums, and peach blossoms begin to fully bloom, creating a picturesque scenery in the north-western region.

Late winter sees apricot flowers in bloom in almost every corner throughout the region.

Similar to plum flowers in appearance, apricot blossoms have distinguished small white petals.

Despite their immense beauty, local people state that the apricot flowers are often only in full bloom for a week before quickly fading away.

As winter draws to an end and with spring around the corner, hordes of visitors are starting to flock to Moc Chau in order to savour the scenic views of the north-western region’s flowers

Guests are able to see an apricot forest and trees planted along the road that leads to the Long Sap border gate, Moc mountain, and Bo Sap village.

Apricot trees are often planted in large gardens and along the mountainous slopes.

The beauty of the apricots and plum forests serves to make them must-visit destinations for guests who are paying a visit to Moc Chau plateau.

VOV

