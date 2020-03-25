EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion

Every week, Vina T&T Group, a pioneer in exporting fruit to worldwide markets, has many shipments by air, accompanied by commercial flights for passengers to EU countries. However, the company’s management board got nervous when they heard about European countries temporarily shutting their external borders to most non-residents for the first time in order to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. “Luckily, the ban does not officially affect the shipment of goods as it only applies to individual travellers. However, with flights to Europe greatly reduced, it appears almost certain that the volume of air transport cannot maintain the same frequency as before,” said Nguyen Dinh Tung, general director of Vina T&T. In an effort to battle the coronavirus outbreak that has lit across the continent, leaders of the EU have agreed to close the bloc’s external borders to most non-EU citizens for 30 days. However, the closure is not a lockdown. Accordingly, EU citizens, their relatives, diplomats, medical professionals, and freight carriers are exempted from the above provisions. Internal movements are permitted but subject to certain restrictions. Doomy times for trade The new movements created chaos at airports as well as concern for strict controls on EU exports… Read full this story

