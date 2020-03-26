Other News Every Vietnamese spends VND500,000 through e-wallets daily The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,15:14 (GMT+7) Every Vietnamese spends VND500,000 through e-wallets dailyThe Saigon Times A person uses Momo e-wallet services. Local users of e-wallets made 1.6-2.2 transactions on average per day with mean spending of roughly VND500,000 – PHOTO: THANH HA HCMC – Local users of e-wallets made 1.6-2.2 transactions on average per day with mean spending of roughly VND500,000, VnExpress noted, quoting market research data. According to market research firm Cimigo’s survey on consumer behaviors and e-wallets carried out during last year’s final quarter, Momo, Moca and ZaloPay are the most popular e-wallets in Hanoi and HCMC. These three accounted for a combined market share of 90%. On average, Moca users made 2.2 transactions daily, whereas the respective figures for Momo and ZaloPay users are 2 and 1.6. Of the top three e-wallets, Momo users spend an average of VND520,000; Moca users, VND506,000; and ZaloPay, 441,600. The survey saw participation from 505 customers in Vietnam’s two largest cities. E-wallets are mainly used for mobile top-ups, money transfers, bill payments and food and ride order payments. While customers make use of Momo and ZaloPay to pay for mobile fees and bills and… Read full this story
