EU border closure yet to affect cargo transport

Employees at work at a textile and garment company in Vietnam. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many European Union countries have announced plans to close their external borders, but the closure has yet to affect cargo transport – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many European Union countries have announced plans to close their external borders, but the closure has yet to affect cargo transport, said Ta Hoang Linh, head of the European-American Markets Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Linh told Vietnam News Agency that it is hard to determine the impact of the border closure as many airlines have only imposed a ban on passenger transport but are still transporting cargo as usual.

However, falling demand for shoes, clothes, wooden products and smartphones on the European market amid the coronavirus pandemic will take a heavy toll on Vietnamese exports.

Statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs indicate that over the first two months of the year, the country's revenue from shipments to the European Union amounted…

