Entertainment venues shut down across Ba Ria-Vung Tau

Tourists take part in beach activities in Vung Tau City. Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has ordered all cinemas, bars, pubs, karaoke shops, gaming outlets, yoga and gym centers and discos across the province to close from noon on Thursday, March 19 – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has ordered all cinemas, bars, pubs, karaoke shops, gaming outlets, yoga and gym centers and discos across the province to close from Thursday, March 19, until a new announcement is issued due to the spread of the coronavirus. The Ba Ria-Vung Tau government's decision was sent to the provincial Departments of Culture and Sports and of Tourism and the relevant agencies on March 19, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported. Besides this, the provincial government told the Department of Culture and Sports to work with the province's police and the authorities of the province's districts and towns to ensure strict compliance. The provincial Department of Tourism was told to inform lodging facilities, hotels and the relevant organizations of the suspension of these…

