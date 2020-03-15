Enchanting setting and flavours at Lý Club

By Hà Nguyễn Tourists and locals alike are familiar with famously beautiful spots in Hà Nội such as Hòan Kiếm Lake and the Old Quarter, but less familiar is the gorgeous Lý Club restaurant. The restaurant is named after the Lý Dynasty that began in the 11th century, an era that featured a thriving ceramic trade, fine arts and daisy patterns, so Lý Club took the daisy flower as its logo. An overview of the new Lý Club which was built in the early 19th century. Photo by Hải Nam The restaurant is located in a French-style villa and surrounded by trees and colourful flowers. As well as the enchanting exterior, the decor inside features ceramic flower pots, beautiful paintings and a modern setting. There are also luxury rooms available for large parties. LUXURIOUS: The luxury dining rooms inside the villa make for beautiful and comfortable places to eat. Photos courtesy of Hải Nam/Lý Club Most impressive though is the five-seat room for private meetings on the second floor, allowing diners to enjoy the peaceful Lê Phụng Hiểu Street and the beauty around the villa with the flowers hanging on magnolia trees. Next to this room is a smaller one filled with wine bottles from around the… Read full this story

