A body temperature checkpoint in Hội An. A group of 33 tourists, who were on the same flight as the 17th COVID-19 patient on March 2, and seven others on a trip to Hội An were isolated from March 7. VNS Photo Trần Lan Anh HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Health has reported eight more COVID-19 infection cases, bringing the total to 29 in Việt Nam. All of the latest patients were on the same flight VN0054 of Vietnam Airlines with the city’s first COVID-19 patient, a 27-year-old woman, who returned to Việt Nam from Europe on March 2. Four of them were from the coastal province of Quảng Ninh, two from the northern province of Lào Cai, and two British from the central city of Đà Nẵng. Sixteen of the 29 patients were given the all-clear. The remaining 13 have been put under quarantine and are all in good conditions. Six other people who were on the same flight as Viet Nam’s 17th novel coronavirus patient have tested negative for COVID-19 in the central city of Đà Nẵng. The six, including four foreign nationals, were on the same flight that arrived in Hà Nội on March 2 as the young… Read full this story

Eight more COVID-19 infection cases reported in Viet Nam have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.