Trade Eight million tons of Vietnamese rice available for export By Trung Chanh Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,15:36 (GMT+7) Eight million tons of Vietnamese rice available for exportBy Trung Chanh Workers move rice sacks from a ship to a warehouse in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang. Vietnam has over eight million tons of rice available for export in 2020 – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – Apart from the volume of rice set aside for domestic consumption, Vietnam has around 13.5 million tons of paddy (unhusked rice) available for export this year, equivalent to over eight million tons of rice, heard attendees at a teleconference on March 27. Paddy yields from the 2019-2020 winter-spring crop in southern Vietnam reached an estimated 11.2 million tons, according to Le Thanh Tung, deputy head of the Department of Crop Production, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. For the 2020 summer-autumn crop, rice farmers in the south are expected to harvest over nine million tons of unhusked rice. As for the autumn-winter crop this year, paddy yields will exceed four million tons. Overall, the southern region will generate some 25 million tons of unhusked rice this year. According to a report from the agriculture ministry,… Read full this story

