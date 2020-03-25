E-wallet services start to gain momentum in Vietnam

E-wallet services are no longer so alien to Vietnamese consumers Today (March 25), Cimigo Market Research published a research on e-wallet users’ perception and behaviour towards popular e-wallet brands in Vietnam. The result is based on 505 interviews with users who had used at least one e-wallet in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. The research was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition to recording users’ perceptions and behaviour towards popular e-wallet brands in Vietnam, the research also found key factors driving users’ brand choices as a reference for e-wallet brands to improve their services. Firstly, the research shows that Momo, Moca, and ZaloPay are the three most popular e-wallets in the two main cities of Vietnam. These three e-wallets account for more than 90 per cent of e-wallet users. In addition, the result also shows that e-wallets are mostly used for mobile top-up, money transfer, utility bill payments, food delivery, and ride-hailing payments. Momo and ZaloPay are mostly used for mobile top-up, money transfer, and utility bill payments. Moca is mostly used for ride-hailing payments, mobile top-up, money transfer, and food delivery payments. The research results show that the usage frequency and value of payments via e-wallet are high. In particular,… Read full this story

