Nation Drastic measures needed to fight coronavirus pandemic: Party chief The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,17:33 (GMT+7) Drastic measures needed to fight coronavirus pandemic: Party chiefThe Saigon Times Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (C) chairs a meeting today, March 20. The authorities should not be inattentive and should enhance efforts to stop the virus from spreading in the community, said Trong – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Chairing the Politburo’s meeting on coronavirus infection prevention and control measures today, March 20, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong noted that the authorities should not be inattentive and should enhance efforts to stop the virus from spreading in the community. The authorities need to lock down areas with a high number of coronavirus cases and prepare for the worst to avoid passivity while the Covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus rages on, Trong stated. Under the slogan “Fighting the pandemic is like fighting an enemy,” the authorities and residents should take drastic steps to wipe out the disease rather than live in a state of panic, he continued, according to the local media. Apart from these efforts, it is necessary to map out plans to minimize the impact of… Read full this story

Drastic measures needed to fight coronavirus pandemic: Party chief have 290 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.