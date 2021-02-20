International Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League Cup The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Mar 2, 2020,12:25 (GMT+7) Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League CupThe Saigon Times Daily Manchester City players pose with the trophy as they celebrate winning the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain March 1, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – Manchester City continued their imperious stranglehold over the League Cup with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the final on Sunday as goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri secured the trophy for a third straight season. City, who have now won the competition in five of the last seven campaigns, dominated much of the Wembley clash and should have been home and dry when they took a 2-0 lead after half an hour with Aguero’s strike in the 20th minute and a Rodri header. Yet Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta headed home for Villa just before halftime, following a bizarre slip from City defender John Stones, to fuel their hopes of a comeback. The second half failed to live up to the first, however, with few clear chances until City keeper Claudio Bravo pulled off a remarkable save to push Bjorn Engels’ header… Read full this story
