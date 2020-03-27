Domestic businesses join hands to support meals for people in quarantine zones

Saigon Co.op has shouldered an important role in supporting the meals of people in quarantine zones and makeshift hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City In conjunction with the government, Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op), together with other businesses, has taken responsibility for more than 30,000 meals a day for people in makeshift hospitals, quarantine centres, and preventive health stations in Ho Chi Minh City. According to Saigon Co.op, since the middle of March, the number of people in quarantine zones has tripled due to new quarantine regulations. Accordingly, people from all over the world who arrive in Vietnam have to be put in quarantine zones for 14 days. It is not only the co-operatives which assist the state in the maintenance of quarantine centres or makeshift hospitals, several companies have also decided to throw their weight behind the initiative to share the load. At present, Tu Anh Single-Member LLC and Hiraki Co., Ltd. are two companies flocking to the aid of Saigon Co.op, providing 3,000 and 6,000 meals a day. Besides, there has been three supporters providing vegetables free of charge so far, including Thao Nguyen Farm, Phu Loc Co-operatives, and Smart Green Ltd. Furthermore, more than 1,000 officers of co-operatives… Read full this story

