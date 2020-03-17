DKSH partners up with Vetaphone to distribute plasma surface treatment solutions

DKSH Business Unit Technology, the market expansion services provider for technology companies seeking to grow their business in Asia, has partnered with Vetaphone to bring their leading plasma surface treatment solutions to Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. DKSH will provide sales, marketing and after-sales services for Vetaphone’s diverse portfolio of plasma technology used in specialised processes in Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam Under the agreement, DKSH will provide sales, marketing and after-sales services for Vetaphone’s diverse portfolio of plasma technology used in specialised processes, such as printing, extrusion, and converting in a variety of industries like flexible packaging, wide web converting, narrow web label printing, as well as film producing. According to Finn Hinze, regional sales manager, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, Vetaphone DKSH’s wide access to industry segments and market intelligence make them the ideal partner for Vetaphone. Meanwhile, Hanno Elbraechter, head of the technology business unit at DKSH, commented that Vetaphone solutions complete DKSH’s product portfolio and enable it to offer tailored and integrated services to a large customer base in its markets. “Leveraging our extensive local network and market intelligence, we will be able to drive market share and help Vetaphone expand their business in Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam,”… Read full this story

