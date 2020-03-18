Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader

Seven more COVID-19 patients confirmed in biggest daily jump, total reaches 75Nearly 7,000 Vietnamese from European and ASEAN countries returning to Việt Nam on WednesdayCreative hospital staff pitch in with innovations in Covid-19 fightLai Châu Province closes two tourist attractionsViệt Nam consults ASEAN members about summit postponement Foreign tourists walking around the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội. — VNS Photo Trương Vị HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished. The order came on Wednesday following media reports of service establishments across the country refusing service to foreign nationals, even showing signs of discrimination against them over coronavirus transmission fears. The incidents seem to have increased as recent positive cases in Việt Nam were mostly imported from Europe, where the WHO has declared the new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic as the outbreak in China has waned. To maintain the image of Việt Nam as a friendly, hospitable, and safe destination, the Government leader asked that People’s Committees of all localities take stock of all foreign visitors in their area and direct tourist destinations to closely follow the Law on Tourism on committing no discrimination against foreign tourists. Complex cases that go… Read full this story

