Directive 11 is expected to fuel the performance of enterprises amid the pandemic, Photo Le Toan The business community in Vietnam has received good news as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Directive No.11/CT-TTg, rolling out tasks and solutions to support production and business activities as the COVID-19 outbreak threatens to cause further negative impacts on society and the economy. “All support measures must be implemented immediately so as to assist those hit by the epidemic and remove difficulties for domestic production and business activities. This is also aimed to ensure social security and the accomplishment of all socio-economic development and goals for 2020 that have been set out,” PM Phuc stated. The prime minister ordered the Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to deal with labour-related issues that have seriously hit enterprises, in one of the main moves. It is expected that more specific solutions will be detailed by the MoLISA in the next week or two. In addition, the MoLISA also has to propose solutions on helping enterprises to ensure employees are available, especially overseas experts. The PM also asked the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance to review and further cut down administrative… Read full this story

Directive to fortify local production have 232 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.