Developing human resources for meteorology industry

Professor Trần Hồng Thái, general director of Việt Nam’s General Department of Meteorology. — Photo baotainguyenmoitruong.vn Professor Trần Hồng Thái, general director of Việt Nam’s General Department of Meteorology, talks to Tin Tức (News) online newspaper about the improvements of Việt Nam’s meteorology industry Can you say something about the theme of World Meteorological Day this year? World Meteorological Day, which is celebrated every year on March 23, this year will be celebrated with the theme ‘Climate and Water’. This is the same as the ‘Water and Climate Change’ theme of this year’s World Water Day, celebrated every year on March 22. Water, climate and climate change are closely related. Monitoring data is very important for the State management of meteorology as well as the effective management of water resources. Water is very important in life. Shortages of water are increasing due to the impact of climate change and socio-economic development. Water resources security will be a global problem, especially in Việt Nam where there are many rivers that flow across borders. In Việt Nam, hydro-meteorological information should be considered input information for the development planning of residential areas, coastal economic areas and socio-economic sectors. The country’s current system of hydro-meteorological monitoring and forecasting… Read full this story

