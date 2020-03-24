Americas News Despite coronavirus spread, Trump considers reopening U.S. economy The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020,11:35 (GMT+7) Despite coronavirus spread, Trump considers reopening U.S. economyThe Saigon Times U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington D.C., U.S., March 22, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering how to reopen the U.S. economy when a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious coronavirus is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a wave of virus-related deaths. “America will again and soon be open for business,” Trump told a White House news conference. “We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem.” Trump issued guidelines a week ago that he said aimed to slow the spread of the disease over 15 days, including curbing unnecessary travel. In the meantime, economic activity has ground to a halt in some states. But watching the loss of many jobs and a sharp drop in stock markets, Trump has privately expressed worries to aides and allies about the impact of the restrictions on the long-term health of the economy. Trump senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow… Read full this story

