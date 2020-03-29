Defense ministry presents medical supplies to Russian Embassy in Vietnam

At the event Speaking at the event, General Kien highly valued the support of Russia for Vietnam over the past time, considering it the manifestation of the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and the two peoples. Particularly, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare in association with the Russian Embassy in Vietnam handed over a mobile laboratory to the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center in order to support the center’s epidemiological surveillance and its diagnosis of dangerous animal-to-human diseases. The vehicle has been used effectively during the prevention effort against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, he stressed. General Kien also expressed his hope that the medical supplies would help protect the staff of the Russian Embassy in Vietnam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to enhancing the friendship between the two countries in general and the two militaries in particular. For his part, Mr. Bublikoy Vadim Vladimirovich thanked the Vietnam Ministry of National Defense and stressed that these meaningful gifts in the context of the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic are the effective support to the Russian Embassy in the pandemic prevention. Translated by Trung Thanh

