Defense Minister to attend 18th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

The minister’s attendance affirms Vietnam’s proactive role in jointly dealing with regional and global issues. It also shows the country’s willingness to expand cooperation and share experience with other countries in addressing common security threats. The Vietnamese Defense Minister is scheduled to deliver an important speech on preventing conflicts in contested domains at the dialogue’s fifth plenary session on June 2. General Ngo Xuan Lich This year’s dialogue includes six plenary sessions: The US vision for Indo-Pacific security; Korean security: The next steps; Asia’s evolving security order and its challenges; China and international security cooperation; Preventing conflict in contested domains; and Ensuring a resilient and stable region. The event also features six simultaneous special sessions covering maritime security, defense industrial development, and defense cooperation. Translated by Chung Anh

