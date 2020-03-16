Dau Rai trees found in Phong Nha-Ke Bang national park

Photo: vncreatures A group of Dau Rai trees, which have the scientific name Dipterocarpus Alatus Roxb, has just been found by the staff of a Center on Science and Rescue, according to the management board of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. The trees, which are considered extremely rare, were found in the Sinh Ton Valley of the park by specialists from the Center during a survey on the natural resources of the park. According to scientists, the recently discovered trees are ancient and of hardy stock. They are growing in an area of 5 ha with a number of both large and wide trees. Some of them are 50 centimeter in diameter and 40-60 meters in height. The finding of Dau Rai trees is very significant, and helps to highlight the natural preservation and the natural intactness protection of the park. Also, the finding has added to the biological diversity of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a world natural heritage site. Source: DT Translated by Thu Nguyen

