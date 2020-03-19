Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

Work starts on the second temporary dam on the Cẩm Lệ River in Đà Nẵng. The dam will help reduce high salinity and a lack of fresh water for the city. — VNS Photo Lan Anh ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cẩm Lệ River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year. General director of the Đà Nẵng Water Supply Company (DAWACO), Hồ Hương, told Việt Nam News the project was urgently needed to solve serious saline intrusion this year. He said the city would face water shortages this summer when the upstream flow was forecast to be lower between April and September. Hương said the two temporary dams, which would cost a total of VNĐ13 billion (US$565,000), would help the city collect enough fresh water to deed the Cầu Đỏ water plant. He said the first 180m long dam, which was completed in late January, had helped reduce salinity in the river to less than 1,000mg of salt per litre – a ratio possible for fresh water collection. The second dam, which started construction on Monday, would help lower the ratio to between 500mg and 600mg per litre. According to the regional meteorological station, water… Read full this story

