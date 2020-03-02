President of the Da Nang Confederation of Labour Nguyen Duy Minh said this was an annual activity of the confederation. Particularly, amid complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is even more important to ensure blood reserves for first aid and medical treatment at hospitals.
|The blood donation program in Da Nang on March 1 attracts about 1,000 participants
To ensure health safety for donors, organisers provided hand sanitiser and face masks for them and checked their body temperature.
The labour confederation also called on sponsors to support participants with 1,000 fabric face masks and 1,000 water bottles.
As many as 431 blood units were collected at the event.
Source: VNA
